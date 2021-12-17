Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Upgraded to Outperform by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invesco from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Invesco in a research report on Thursday. They set a neutral rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.00.

Get Invesco alerts:

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $22.71 on Thursday. Invesco has a 1 year low of $16.82 and a 1 year high of $29.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.92%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Invesco’s payout ratio is presently 26.77%.

In related news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $1,219,906.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IVZ. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Invesco by 129.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,286,925 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $151,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth about $52,687,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Invesco by 647.6% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,014,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,600 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco in the third quarter worth about $33,091,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Invesco by 1,902.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,420,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,819 shares in the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.