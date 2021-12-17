Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Stake Raised by Atlas Capital Advisors LLC

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,390 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $5,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $14.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.09. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

