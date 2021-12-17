Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IIAC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a growth of 92.5% from the November 15th total of 29,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 312,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:IIAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.11. 6,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 151,794. Investindustrial Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.59 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 81,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,514 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Investindustrial Acquisition by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 291,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 56.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Investindustrial Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

