Investors Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Manchester United (NYSE:MANU)

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,644 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 257% compared to the typical volume of 1,021 put options.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 93,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 21,850 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Manchester United by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,727,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,436,000 after purchasing an additional 157,907 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Manchester United by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 35,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $316,000.

MANU opened at $13.92 on Friday. Manchester United has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $20.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $602.67 million, a PE ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.31.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($7.67) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($18.00) by $10.33. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 16.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $126.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Manchester United will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Manchester United’s payout ratio is presently -26.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Manchester United from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Manchester United from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th.

Manchester United Plc engages in the operation of a professional football club. It operates through the following principal sectors: Commercial, Broadcasting, and Matchday. The Commercial sector engages in sponsorship, retail, merchandising, apparel and product licensing, and new media and mobile. The Broadcasting sector engages in the distribution and broadcasting of live football content directly and indirectly through increased global exposure for their commercial partners.

