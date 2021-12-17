Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Trading 8.1% Higher

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) traded up 8.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.88 and last traded at $16.71. 122,748 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,610,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut their price target on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The company’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $103,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock valued at $987,024. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NVTA. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitae in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,651,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $489,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,248 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Invitae by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares during the period. Finally, Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invitae during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,777,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitae Company Profile (NYSE:NVTA)

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

