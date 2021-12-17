Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.07% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on IONS. William Blair upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.28.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $30.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.91. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $25.04 and a one year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.01 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 89.95% and a negative net margin of 89.71%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tekla Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 49.1% during the second quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC now owns 322,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,865,000 after buying an additional 106,150 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 320,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,792,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 713,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,480,000 after buying an additional 17,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 776,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,971,000 after buying an additional 189,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

