iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.15 and its 200 day moving average is $54.55. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.76 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 695.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,815 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.