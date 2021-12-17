iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:IGSB)

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

NASDAQ IGSB opened at $53.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.55. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.30.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) by 695.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,815 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

