iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Purchased by Opus Capital Group LLC

Opus Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 131,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.8% of Opus Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 21,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 52,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,489,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.64. 421,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,326,730. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.21 and its 200 day moving average is $63.64. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $58.25 and a 12-month high of $69.87.

