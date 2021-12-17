iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.051 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

SUSC traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.42. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,502. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $28.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.66.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,454 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

