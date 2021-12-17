iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,697 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6,341.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,738,000 after buying an additional 345,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 268,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,169 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 166,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 123,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,956 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.35 on Friday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.59 and a fifty-two week high of $28.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.66.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.101 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.