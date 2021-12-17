iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Increases Dividend to $0.09 Per Share

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a positive change from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.76 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $30.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.98.

