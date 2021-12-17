iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Shares Purchased by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 11,033.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,002 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 203,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,114,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 116,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.6% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 777,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 224,497 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 161.2% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 21,735 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FALN opened at $29.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.98. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $30.44.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.077 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st.

