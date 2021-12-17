iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Shares Purchased by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) by 578.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,576 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Financials ETF were worth $513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IXG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in iShares Global Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of IXG stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $62.50 and a 1 year high of $84.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $79.62.

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

