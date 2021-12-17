iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, an increase of 44.8% from the November 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BGRN. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 105,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the last quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 43.3% in the second quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 215,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,769,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,092,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 14.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 191,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,523,000 after buying an additional 24,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after purchasing an additional 20,983 shares during the period.

Shares of BGRN stock opened at $54.90 on Friday. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $56.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.14.

Recommended Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Green Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.