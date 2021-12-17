iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on December 22nd

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $25.23 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.99 and a fifty-two week high of $26.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.47.

