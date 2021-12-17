iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Increases Dividend to $0.02 Per Share

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.021 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

NASDAQ:IBTH opened at $25.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $25.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $24.99 and a 12 month high of $26.23.

