iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTI opened at $25.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.47. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.31.

