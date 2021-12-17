iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 577,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $61,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 42,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,666,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,893,000 after buying an additional 111,904 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 26.2% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 9,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 10,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the period.

EFG opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

