iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Sold by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 2.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 1.3% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,411,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,561,000 after buying an additional 1,466,628 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 10,724.2% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,689,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,690,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618,375 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,559,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,613,000 after purchasing an additional 52,021 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,790,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,614,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,920,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,315,000 after purchasing an additional 116,243 shares during the period.

Shares of EFG opened at $108.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

