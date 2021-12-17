iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,888,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,673 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $180,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $103.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.43. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $79.96 and a 12 month high of $106.44.

