iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 22nd

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

NASDAQ:PFF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $38.79. 74,535 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,630,427. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $39.04. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $37.04 and a 12-month high of $39.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 208.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 681 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

