iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 14.3% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $48,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,750.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 126.8% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $3.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $293.43. The stock had a trading volume of 12,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,302. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $294.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $283.03. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $226.77 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.