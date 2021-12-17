iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 727,770 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 29,270,049 shares.The stock last traded at $210.48 and had previously closed at $213.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $227.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.1% in the third quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

