iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Acquired by Insight Wealth Strategies LLC

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Keel Point LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 373,385 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 448.0% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000.

IWM opened at $213.18 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $190.94 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $225.03.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

