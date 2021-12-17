iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Retirement Capital Strategies

Retirement Capital Strategies reduced its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Retirement Capital Strategies’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 35.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 26.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Main Street Research LLC purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 40.1% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of SOXX opened at $516.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $502.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $468.74. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $366.97 and a 52 week high of $551.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.873 per share. This represents a $3.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.