iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 37.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SHV. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,867,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,796 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,304,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,186,000 after acquiring an additional 453,669 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 864.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 288,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,792,000 after acquiring an additional 258,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 339,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,985,000 after acquiring an additional 209,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,088,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,266,000 after acquiring an additional 186,460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.44 and its 200-day moving average is $110.47. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

