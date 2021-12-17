iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Better Money Decisions LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Better Money Decisions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,921 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises 3.2% of Better Money Decisions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Better Money Decisions LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 25,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 13,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 37,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

IJH opened at $271.85 on Friday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $223.21 and a 12 month high of $292.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $277.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.52.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.