iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Boosted by True Link Financial Advisors LLC

True Link Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 105,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 6.2% of True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. True Link Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $466.74 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $363.38 and a 52-week high of $475.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $461.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $446.22.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

