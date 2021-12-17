iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 27,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 586,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,276 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Bank OH raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $153.98 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.96. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $124.03 and a 52-week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

