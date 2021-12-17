ITM Power (LON:ITM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Citigroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.27) price objective on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.89% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut ITM Power to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.13) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 550.13 ($7.27).

ITM opened at GBX 366.94 ($4.85) on Friday. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 724 ($9.57). The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 442.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 427.18.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

