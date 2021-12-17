IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.24% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IZEA Worldwide Inc. develops software which connects creators with brands who compensate them to produce and distribute content. IZEA Worldwide Inc., formerly known as IZEA Inc., is headquartered in Winter Park, Florida. “

IZEA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $1.42. 423,969 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,598. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.04 million, a PE ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 2.74. IZEA Worldwide has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $7.45.

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.61 million during the quarter. IZEA Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 7.57% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that IZEA Worldwide will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IZEA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in IZEA Worldwide by 249.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in IZEA Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. 14.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IZEA Worldwide

IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

