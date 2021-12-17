J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,321 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF comprises 0.3% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. owned about 0.14% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $463,000.

IBDN opened at $25.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.31. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $25.08 and a 52-week high of $25.57.

