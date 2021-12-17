J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $294,000 Stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 145,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 785,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,150,000 after buying an additional 124,534 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 375.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 13,269 shares in the last quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 530,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 28,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 608.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,807,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,928,000 after buying an additional 4,128,140 shares in the last quarter.

IGIB stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a $0.242 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

