J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 466 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $425,280,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 53.5% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,838,438 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $727,415,000 after buying an additional 640,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 13.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,113,982 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,023,449,000 after buying an additional 593,908 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1,058.2% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 517,937 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $204,932,000 after buying an additional 473,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 73.9% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,088,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $430,667,000 after buying an additional 462,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.30.

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 11,218 shares of company stock valued at $6,249,652 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $552.63 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $566.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $245.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.52, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $510.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.73.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.