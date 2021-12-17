J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Shares Gap Up to $134.73

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $134.73, but opened at $138.58. J. M. Smucker shares last traded at $139.88, with a volume of 935 shares.

Several research firms have issued reports on SJM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $126.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.39. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 56.65%.

J. M. Smucker announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 0.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 718,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,189,000 after buying an additional 6,012 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at about $226,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 18.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 25,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile (NYSE:SJM)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

