Jackson Square Capital LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,089.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,142,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 3,132,592 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 105,380.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,119,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,906,000 after buying an additional 2,117,087 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,175,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,063,000 after buying an additional 1,895,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,991,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,899,602,000 after buying an additional 1,345,871 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 231.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,075,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,372,000 after buying an additional 751,304 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $428.84 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.11 and a 52 week high of $435.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $422.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $408.68.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

