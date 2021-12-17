Jackson Square Capital LLC Buys New Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 40,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,194 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,055,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,257,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 612,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,622,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JLL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $282.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.00.

NYSE JLL opened at $254.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.29. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $141.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.59 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 4.33%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specializes in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific; and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provides leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

