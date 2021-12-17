Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 6,852 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,192,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 17,802 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,584 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN opened at $400.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.21 and a 200 day moving average of $331.06. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $241.73 and a 52-week high of $413.65. The stock has a market cap of $253.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.78, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.14.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.15. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Sunday, September 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 1,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.79, for a total value of $452,569.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

