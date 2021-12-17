Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on J. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 330 ($4.36) to GBX 290 ($3.83) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 280 ($3.70) to GBX 250 ($3.30) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.23) target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 360 ($4.76) to GBX 330 ($4.36) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 309 ($4.08).

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

