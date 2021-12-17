Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Barclays

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.80% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.89.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock opened at $138.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 12-month low of $100.05 and a 12-month high of $149.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.16 and its 200 day moving average is $136.89. The company has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a PE ratio of 43.18, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Jacobs Engineering Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 98,739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.76, for a total value of $14,392,196.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 73,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.74, for a total transaction of $10,738,851.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sfmg LLC increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 4.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

