James B. Pekarek Sells 15,000 Shares of Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) Stock

Agiliti, Inc. (NYSE:AGTI) CFO James B. Pekarek sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total value of $298,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:AGTI opened at $19.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day moving average is $21.23. Agiliti, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.51 and a 52-week high of $26.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. On average, analysts expect that Agiliti, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $63,000. Engine Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Agiliti during the second quarter worth about $156,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AGTI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agiliti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Agiliti from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agiliti presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Agiliti Company Profile

Agiliti, Inc provides end-to-end healthcare technology management and service solutions to the United States healthcare industry. It also offers customers with access to quality healthcare technology and implement comprehensive medical equipment management and service solutions to reduce capital and operating expenses, increase medical equipment and staff productivity and support improved patient safety and outcomes.

