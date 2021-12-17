James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $147,398.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 144.22 and a beta of 0.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.82 and its 200 day moving average is $75.24. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.38 and a 1 year high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.63 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is 664.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCOI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,895 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 5,865 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 43,108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CCOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.60.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

