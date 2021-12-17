Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report issued on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $77.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.00 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $14.50 target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock opened at $10.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 20.05 and a quick ratio of 20.01.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Ginkgo Bioworks Company Profile

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.