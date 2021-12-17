JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Position Increased by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 6,780 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Get JetBlue Airways alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded JetBlue Airways from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

JBLU opened at $13.61 on Friday. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 1-year low of $12.86 and a 1-year high of $21.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.64 and a 200-day moving average of $15.59.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 29.71% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.75) earnings per share. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for JetBlue Airways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JetBlue Airways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.