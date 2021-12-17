JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JOAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOANN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

JOAN stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.29. 11,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 516,382. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82. JOANN has a 12-month low of $8.51 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $423.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. JOANN had a return on equity of 68.21% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $611.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JOANN will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.23%.

In other news, Director Darrell Webb sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total transaction of $1,312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Matthew B. Susz sold 78,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $778,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JOAN. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,713,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in JOANN in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,778,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JOANN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,389,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in JOANN by 135.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,272,000 after buying an additional 338,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in JOANN by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,729,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,404,000 after buying an additional 323,517 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Company Profile

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

