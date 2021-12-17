John F. Runkel, Jr. Sells 6,516 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 6,516 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $2,280,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of SNPS traded down $8.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $352.92. The company had a trading volume of 889,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,292. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $217.69 and a 1-year high of $365.84. The stock has a market cap of $53.82 billion, a PE ratio of 73.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 18.02%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on SNPS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Synopsys from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Synopsys from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Synopsys from $350.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $355.50.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

