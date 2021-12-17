Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Increased by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,534 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 69.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 246,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,906,000 after buying an additional 100,937 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 712,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,750,000 after buying an additional 110,337 shares in the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JCI opened at $79.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.46. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52 week low of $45.35 and a 52 week high of $81.15. The company has a market capitalization of $55.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 47.37%.

JCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.23.

In related news, VP John Donofrio sold 31,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $2,507,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 25,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $1,980,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

