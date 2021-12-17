Josep Bassaganya-Riera Sells 43,000 Shares of Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Stock

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 43,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $215,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Josep Bassaganya-Riera also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total transaction of $214,800.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 40,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $230,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 25,530 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $169,774.50.

On Monday, December 6th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $222,120.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 36,000 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $221,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 32,237 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $225,981.37.

On Monday, November 29th, Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 15,430 shares of Landos Biopharma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $116,959.40.

Shares of Landos Biopharma stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. Landos Biopharma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $16.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.43.

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ:LABP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.12. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Landos Biopharma, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Landos Biopharma by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,847 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Landos Biopharma during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Botty Investors LLC increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 4.9% during the third quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 128,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 5,969 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,337.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 382.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LABP shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landos Biopharma in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut Landos Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Landos Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.09.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

