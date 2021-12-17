Joshua Horowitz Purchases 2,934 Shares of Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Stock

Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) Director Joshua Horowitz acquired 2,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.32 per share, with a total value of $21,476.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joshua Horowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Joshua Horowitz purchased 4,672 shares of Limbach stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $33,872.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Joshua Horowitz acquired 7,811 shares of Limbach stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $59,285.49.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMB opened at $7.43 on Friday. Limbach Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $16.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.95. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.16.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Limbach had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 6.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Limbach Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LMB. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limbach in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Limbach by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,409 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Limbach by 2,169.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Limbach by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limbach from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC); plumbing; electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; energy retrofits; and equipment upgrades.

